TROY, P. A (WETM) – Endless Mountains Maple Festival is happening on April 29-30 2023, from 8 am to 6 pm.

New this year is the artist talent search American Idol meets The Voice. 10 contestants will perform in front of judges and an audience for the chance to win a trip to Nashville TN to work with professionals. There will also be performances by Aaron Kelly and Jimmy Mowery.

The top two contestants will also be performing with Aaron Kelly and Jimmy Mowery and the winner will continue on to the Troy fair and perform once again with Aaron and Jimmy on July 28, 2023.

Events Both Days;

Rides and Games by Sunshine Shows, LLC 10:00 am- 6:00 pm

All Day Ride Band $6.00

Food, Vendors, Maple products

Pancake breakfast is served all-day

Wine, Beer, and Spirits tasting

Mechanical Bull

Farm museum open

Saturday Events;

9:00: Oldies 99 FM & AM 1310 WTZN

9:00: Spring open goat show

10:00: Rides and games open

10-5:00: Jeep, truck, rat rod show

11:00 Pancake eating contest

11:00 Maple products judging

11:00 Wiggle 100 live

Sunday Events;

9:00 Goats on display

10:00 Car and bike show

10-1:00 Mac and cheese showdown judging at 1:00

12:00 Demo derby and power wheels

1:30 Maple wine judging

5:00 Antique tractor parade

Due to safety reasons, the Monster truck show is canceled, but rain or shine the festival will go on said Park Administrator Cathy Jenkins.

There is so many activities for families to enjoy and to experience. For more information click here