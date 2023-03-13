CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southern Tier is one of the most rural parts of New York State, flush with rolling hills and open farmland. Because of the importance of local farmers to this region, and in keeping with the annual national tradition, Chemung County has declared March 2023 “Agriculture Month”.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss issued a proclamation on March 13, declaring that March 2023 is Agriculture Month in the County. The proclamation said that there are 33,400 farms on 6.9 million acres of land in NYS operating a $5.4 billion industry.

“March signifies a national celebration of the importance of food and agriculture in the United States as it provides almost everything we eat and use every day,” the proclamation reads. “Agriculture also promotes New Yorker’s quality of life in other ways, including providing access to fresh, locally sourced food, preserving open space, and enhancing communities through farmer’s markets and other such activities.”

Moss urged people in Chemung County to “thank a farmer for providing the food we eat” and to support local farms every month of the year.