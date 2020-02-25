Mardi Gras Gala: Bourbon Street fundraiser coming to Horseheads

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Pathways Inc., Stephanie Miller to talk about the 3rd annual Mardi Gras Gala.

The Gala will be Friday, February 28th from 6:30 – 9:30 PM at the Arnot Mall Event Center in Horseheads.

Miller says that this Gala is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers which benefits the Erwin Child and Family Center.

This is the 16th annual fundraiser that will help provide physical fitness and enrichment as well as community outreach through the Erwin Child and Family Center. The Fundraiser also helps to continue to replace and update aging classroom furniture and supplies.

Miller says, ” Whether it’s our sponsors at Chemung Canal Trust Company, or any of our other local sponsors, distilleries, wineries, or restaurants. We couldn’t do it without them”.

Some of those local restaurants and distilleries that will be in attendance are :

Betty Kay Bakery (cookies), Carey’s Brew House (assorted cookies) Connors Mercantile & Yesteryears (Sweet Shop Chocolates), Corning Catering, Inc. (Pork Sliders and Boneless Chicken Wings), Pladis NA (chocolate Turtles), Finger Lakes Beer Co. (beer), Horseheads Brewing (beer), Iron Smoke Distillery (bourbon and spirits), Jelly Beans (gumbo), Krooked Tusker Distillery (bourbon and spirits), Mooney’s Sports Bar & Restaurant (Cajun Shrimp Mac), Point of the Bluff Winery (wine), Tori’s Macarons (macarons), and Timberstone Restaurant (gumbo)

The cost to attend the Gala is $40 ahead of time and you can purchase tickets www.pathwaysforyou.org/mardigrasgala or $45 at the door with some of the activities including:

-Local bourbon, wine, and beer tastings

-Local restaurants featuring samples of New Orleans-inspired appetizers and desserts

-Photo Booth with free filmstrip to take home

-Silent Auction & Gift Basket Raffle

-Cash bar

-Purchase a slice of the King’s Cake or play Heads and Tails for a chance to win a prize