Mark Twain Scholars announced

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Playgrounds and pools in Steuben County will be reopening after state guidance was issued for local municipalities.

In parks and on the playground, social distancing of at least six feet among individuals from different households must be maintained, face coverings must be worn by all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate such coverings, and frequent cleaning and disinfection of the surfaces must be in place.