ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After canceling the Mark Twain Summer Tours for the 2023 season, the Chemung County Historical Society has announced that the tours will be back for two days.

Last month, the historical society announced that the tours would be canceled for the season due to staffing issues. The historical society’s director said that they were unable to find a permanent bus driver and guarantee the tour would be able to run every day, but the historical society members would work on finding a solution. The historical society wasn’t able to bring the tours back full-time, but they will be back for two days next month.

The tours are scheduled for 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2. Each tour will last for about one hour and start and end at the Chemung County Historical Society, which is located at 415 East Water St. in Elmira. The tours will take place on an airconditioned bus and be narrated by David Holmes.

Seating for the Mark Twain Summer Tours is limited, and reservations are required. Reservations can be made by calling the Chemung County Historical Society at 607-734-4167 or by visiting the front desk. Tour tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of five and 12, and are free for children aged four and under. The ticket fees include admission to the Chemung Valley History Museum.

Those who would like to see historic spots around Elmira and are unable to make the tours can take the Chemung County Historical Society’s self-guided tour.