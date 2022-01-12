Martin Luther King Jr. Day events beginning next week

FILE – In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has reached an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for rights to his archive. HarperCollins released King’s first book more than 60 years ago. The King Estate had been publishing books since 2009 […]

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With Martin Luther King Jr. Day being Monday, there are multiple events happening on the day and mid-week. Here are the events taking place next week.

171 Cedar Arts Center Experience

171 Cedar Arts Center is pleased to present “Making Real the Dream,’ an MLK Day Program for Youth on Jan. 17, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.

The organization will have two separate programs for different age groups of children.

The first group program is titled “Imagine the Dream” and is for ages five to 15 and will have two sessions in order to maintain social distancing.

The first session goes from 10 a.m. to noon, while the second session goes from 1-3 p.m.

The sessions will have a variety of performances from different musicians, storytellers, poets, and more.

The second program is titled “Awakening the Abstract” for teens aged 12 to 15, and is an art workshop for teens with Sam Somostrada.

The program will take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. inside the Ackerman Art Studio at 155 Cedar St.

Students will take home an original painting that they create in a style that resembles abstract art by renowned artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Registration for this event can be found by clicking here.

This event is sponsored by the Corning Black Employees Network, and in Partnership with the SUNY Corning Community College, Katherine P. Douglas Center for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the African American read-in of the Southern Tier of N.Y.

Free Admission at The Rockwell

On Jan. 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., The Rockwell will have free admission for all ages.

The Rockwell believes in civic engagement and builds community through partnerships and collaboration by sharing the collection. Our commitment to offering authentic educational and arts experiences to our community steers our work every day. That’s why we’re proud to offer free arts experiences on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year. We invite you to spend your day off exploring arts and culture right here in your local community centers. The Rockwell Museum via their website

For more information on what to see at The Rockwell click here.

“We Cannot Walk Alone” Dr. Martin Luther King Virtual Celebration

The Elmira/Corning Branch of the NAACP together with Corning Museum of Glass and Corning Black Employees Network has scheduled its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m.

Speaker Rev. Gerald Glover from Resurrection Tabernacle in Elmira will follow the theme “We Cannot Walk Alone”, a theme taken directly from one of Dr. King’s direct quotes.

The quote is uniquely connected to the local branch focus for 2022, which is “Unity in the Community”

You can attend the program by registering by clicking here.