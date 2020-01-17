Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Many local schools and businesses will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here are some events across the Twin Tiers where you can celebrate and remember Dr. King.

“Creating Unity in the Community”

The Elmira Corning Branch of the NAACP, BTN, and Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG)) are sponsoring a Martin Luther King Breakfast Celebration, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 9:00 to 12 noon, at the Radisson Hotel, 125 Denison Parkway East, Corning, New York.

The theme for this year is, “Creating Unity in the Community,” and the keynote speaker will be Mr. Brandon Hicks, Esq., Director of African-American Affairs, Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

18 News anchor Daryl Matthews will serve as the emcee for the event.

Tickets for the event is an $18 donation for adults, $9.00 for youth 6 – 12, and children 5 and under free.

The event is designed to both remember Dr. King’s legacy and to encourage unity in the community during these problematic times.

The public is invited. For further information, please call (607) 962-8398, 936-6770, 962-5362, 794-4335.

“Together We Dine”

The 22nd annual “Together We Dine” community dinner will be held on January 20, 2020, from 12-2 p.m. at the Ernie Davis Community Center

The free community dinner in observance of the “A Day On! Not a Day Off!” Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service will be at the Ernie Davis Community Center at 350 E. Fifth St. in Elmira.

EOP staff and community volunteers will serve and/or deliver a free turkey dinner to the needy, homeless, elderly, persons with disabilities and homebound.

For more information, call 607-734-6174, x232.

Free Admission to the Rockwell Museum

The Rockwell’s commitment to offering authentic educational and arts experiences to our community steers our work every day. That’s why we’re proud to offer free admission for all ages on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year – including access to the KIDS ROCKWELL Art Lab.

Day of Service at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier will host a day of service and learning in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service from 8 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Food Bank warehouse at 388 Upper Oakwood Ave., Elmira.

Children 6 years and older may participate.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to:

• Sort and repack food items for people in need.

• Participate in Hunger 101, a simulation that helps people understand the reality of hunger.

• Tour the Food Bank warehouse.

Space is limited; registration is required. For more information, registration and a full schedule of events, visit www.foodbankst.org.

Free Martin Luther King Jr. Day Concert at Wellsboro High School

Community singers come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with songs of peace and all-inclusive love. Featuring the Wellsboro Women’s Chorus, Wellsboro Men’s Chorus, Wednesday Morning Musicale’s Chorus, Pine Pitch Acapella Singers, Wellsboro Area High School Dickens Choir, Rock L. Butler Middle School 7th and 8th Grade Chorus, and Hamilton-Gibson Young Men & Young Women’s Choirs.