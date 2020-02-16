Marvelous Marble Day is set for kick-off at the Corning Museum of Glass

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Kick off a marvelous day celebrating marbles at the Corning Museum of Glass.

The Hot Glass Team will get things started with a glass ribbon cutting and will introduce National Marble Tournament experts. Then all of the fun begins.

You can enjoy fun games with other marble enthusiasts. The museum will provide game mats and marbles, or you’re welcome to bring your own. A regulation-sized marble court will be on hand so you can play like a pro.

There also ill be a tour around the Museum showing off interesting marbles, paperweights, and other spherical objects.

If you’re feeling competitive you will even have the chance to take tips from the pros. The museum’s visiting marble champion will play exhibition marble matches, and you will be able to watch and see if you can learn some tips and tricks.

You also will have the opportunity to watch flame worker Miles Parker, known for his work with the spherical form, showcase his incredible techniques and use of patterns and colors.

Giveaways and more will be included as well at the event. It all kicks off at 10:30 a.m. today (Feb 16th) and runs through 3:30 p.m.