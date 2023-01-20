HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another energy company is proposing a 45-acre solar farm on rural land in Horseheads, with the proposal going before the Chemung County Planning Board next week.

ClearPath Energy—a company headquartered near Boston, Mass.—is proposing to build a 45-acre solar farm on a 102-acre lot at 251-267 Breesport Road in Horseheads. According to the agenda for the Jan. 26, 2023 County Planning Board meeting, this land is currently used as a hay field and tree farm.

The proposal for the 5-megawatt “Parker Solar Project” (named after the landowners) says the project will cost $6 million and will take a year to build. Much of the tree farm will be displaced, but ClearPath says tree production will remain at the front of the lot, as well as in a fenced-off area at the back of the lot for deer-resistant trees.

The proposal was approved by the Horseheads Town Planning Board in December 2022.

ClearPath says its mission “is to advance the adoption of renewable energy by providing an abundance of clean energy solutions to communities and businesses across the United States.” It also says the company believes “every home, business, and community can be part of the renewable energy revolution”

The Massachusetts company has several solar farm locations in the northeast, including several in Central NY and the North Country.

This will be the second proposed solar farm on Breesport Road in less than a year. Last May, a Colorado company proposed a 33-acre solar farm down the street on a currently-empty lot.