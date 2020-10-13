Master K’s BBQ in Elmira expanding thanks to community support

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Just two months into their new business being open on Elmira’s southside, Master K’s BBQ is expanding their restaurant on Broadway Street to include indoor dining thanks to what the owner calls an “outpouring of support from the community.”

Their goal is to have the indoor seating open before the cold weather sets in with about five or six tables. On a busy day, they’ve served ribs, chicken, pulled pork, and Friday fish fry to 150-200 customers.

Over the weekend they poured the concrete for the new addition, which will connect to their current window service operation.

The owners say that the Health Department and Code Enforcement have been great in helping them set up the new business and expand with the new addition.