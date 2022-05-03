BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first week of May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is launching National Hurricane Preparedness Week. This advises Americans to prepare for hurricane season, which begins on June 1st.

Even though the Twin Tiers and many other regions of the United States are not hurricane-prone areas, remnants of hurricanes can still bring widespread damage. Many different weather phenomena, such as flooding, tornadoes, and strong winds can extend inland from decaying hurricanes.

“We may not be at immediate risk for the main threats of hurricanes, however, the number one killer from hurricanes is inland flooding,” said Michael Kistner, Lead Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Binghamton. “Our area is very familiar with inland flooding issues.”

Much like Severe Weather Awareness Week, National Hurricane Preparedness Week announces a different topic every day. The topics mainly focus on making plans and preparing for the worst hurricane-related outcomes ahead of time.

A free hurricane webinar geared toward 3rd through 8th grade students will also be held on Thursday, May 5th. This webinar is perfect for classrooms and homeschool families.

The webinar will focus on the job of a meteorologist, the weather hazards produced from hurricanes, and how meteorologists get the weather information needed before a storm. Registration for the webinar can be found on the Hurricane Preparedness website.