ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – May is ‘National Community Action Month’ for community action agencies like the Economic Opportunity Program (EOP).

In honor of National Community Action Month, the EOP is providing daily curbside meals for breakfast and dinner at the EOP and the Libertad Elmira building.

Breakfast is being served from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. and dinner is served from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m

“Community action is created in the community action partnership to reinforce community action agency’s role in helping low-income families achieve economic stability,” said Anita Lewis, the Vice President of Community and Donor Relations at EOP.

Lewis says community action promises to help people and change lives by hosting events and putting a face on families.