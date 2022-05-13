ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Meals on Wheels secondary program, called “Animeals”, is looking to feed the pets of people in the area. An event in downtown Elmira tomorrow will be collecting pet food from anybody willing to donate.

The Animeals event will be hosted by Chemung County Democratic Committee members Deborah Lynch and Willie Owens, tomorrow, May 14th. The event will take place from 12:00 until 3:00 at 409 Williams Street in downtown Elmira.

The primary mission of Meals on Wheels is to feed people; however, a big part is also feeding the pets of people in the local service area. This secondary program is called “Animeals”, and each Tuesday Meals on Wheels packs cat and dog food for delivery to the homes of people.

Owens and Lynch are hosting the Animeals event to replenish the Animeals stock for the people Meals on Wheels serves here in the Elmira area. Local citizens are asked to come out this Saturday to the event and bring a bag of dry pet food, some cans of wet pet food, or to make a monetary donation to support this worthy cause.