Meals on Wheels continuing to receive donations amid pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Back in March, Meals on Wheels of Chemung County canceled their biggest fundraiser, Nite at Races, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This cancellation took a negative toll on the organization’s finances, causing them to go over their budget. Meals on Wheels is seeing an influx of people who need their help, which is why donations are so important.

“Each year, we raise approximately $30,000 to help us throughout the year,” said Darlene Ike, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels, Chemung County.

Ike said even with the cancellation, many community members made donations. The money raised goes to help provide food for the community.

“After we canceled, it was a big hit to our budget,” said Ike. “We sent out a letter to all of our donors, our regular donors and they have come through for us. So we’re in good shape.”

Ike said the organization is fortunate to have a very generous community and wants to thank everyone for their help.

Meals on Wheels are always looking for volunteers. You can sign up to volunteer by going to their website and signing up for future dates.

There are many ways to donate such as going to their website and clicking the donate button on the homepage, call (607) 734-9535, or send in a check made out to Meals on Wheels Chemung to 409 Williams St, Elmira.

