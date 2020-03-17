Meals on Wheels of Chemung County make over 600 “emergency meals”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Meals on Wheels of Chemung County got some extra support from volunteers on Monday as they prepared over 600 “emergency meals”.

Darlene Ike, Executive Director of the local Meals on Wheels says that instead of their “Blizzard bags”, the organization is coming together to make “emergency bags” in case drivers are unable to get meals out due to unforeseen circumstances.

Ike says, “I think we are these individuals’ lifelines, a lot of these individuals have no other food if we’re not delivering”.

Ike says that the emergency bags will go out on Wednesday with instructions to keep them frozen in case of an emergency.

Meals on Wheels of Chemung County have also taken extra safety precautions due to COVID-19, including taking individuals temperatures when they enter the building as well as daily sanitizing of coolers, baskets, and clipboards.

Congregate meals are still being served at Bragg, Flannery and Park Terrace, but are “grab and go” at this time.