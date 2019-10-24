Medical students participate in birth simulation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – LECOM medical students had an opportunity to work with dolls that simulated the miracle of birth.

Students worked with the new technology to gain first-hand experience of how to properly and safely deliver a baby in a variety of situations.

“The simulation was to give them a feel for what it’s like to deliver a baby,” said Dr. Richard Terry. “And to experience some of the complications that some times, rarely, do occur so they could actually see that.”

“I thought it was a lot more hands-on,” said medical student Mei Lin Margono. “With books you can read about something but it’s nothing like it is in real life, especially with the pacing.”