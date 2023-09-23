SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — Animal-lovers have the chance to meet some fuzzy friends at alpaca farms around the Southern Tier this weekend.

For the past 17 years, members of the Alpaca Owners Association across the country have been opening up their farms to the public once a year for National Alpaca Farm Days Weekend. This year, the weekend falls on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24.

Attendees at these family-friendly open houses can meet alpacas, take pictures of the animals, and learn more about alpacas and the fiber they produce. Like sheep, these South American mammals are typically raised for their fleece, which can be used for clothing or art.

Visitors at participating farms will also have the opportunity to shop for products made from alpaca fiber, shop for other goods the farms produce, and in some cases, meet other animals. Farm visitors will be able to touch the soft alpaca fleece as well.

The following Southern Tier alpaca farms are opening their doors for visitors:

Heartland Haven Farm Located at 520 Mallory Hill Road in Breesport Open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Twilight Alpacas Located at 665 Ithaca Road in Spencer Open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Russell’s Alpaca Acres Located at 5214 Tuttle Road in Burdett Open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Autumn Mist Alpaca Farm, Fiber Mill & Petting Farm Located at 11579 Wisse Road in Prattsburgh Open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday

Shepherds Creek Alpacas Located at 5797 Stilwell Road in Trumansburg Open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Four Season Alpacas 4418 Six Corners Road in Dundee Open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday



More information about National Alpaca Farm Days, including additional activities some of the participating farms are offering, can be found on the Alpaca Owner Association’s website.