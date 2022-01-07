Mega Millions jackpot grows to $278 million dollars

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With no winner announced Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is $278 million with a cash take-home prize of $193 million.

Mega Millions began in August 1996 as the Big Game. It quickly expanded and is now played in all 50 states. Tickets cost $2 apiece and participants can add a Mega Multiplier for an additional $1 for an extra chance to win.

Earlier this week, the Powerball jackpot exceeded $600 million dollars. Two winning tickets hit all six numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot to split an approximately $632.6 million prize — the seventh-largest in the game’s history. A local 7-Eleven manager told 18 News, it has been a busy week for the lotto.

“They’ve definitely been picking up. Nothing compared to what the Powerball was [earlier this week]. It was absolutely insane, but it’s definitely picking up,” Jeffrey Saxton, manager at 7-Eleven on Hoffman St. in Elmira, said.

While this jackpot is far from the record drawing, local residents say they are still excited at the chance to win big. In 2018, a single ticket won a record $1.5 billion in a Mega Millions drawing.

The Southern Tier could be on a bit of a winning streak. The New York Lottery says a top-prize winning Take 5 Evening ticket was sold on Jan. 5, 2022, worth $14,397.50. The ticket was purchased at Wegmans on the Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira with the winning numbers 3-13-16-28-32.

