Member of Governor Cuomo’s Administration delivers executive budget presentations

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid visited Watkins Glen today to deliver an executive budget presentation to the public.

The point of the presentation was to give a full overview on exactly what Governor Cuomo’s plan is for the upcoming year.

Multiple business owners and members of the community were in attendance at the meeting to hear what the plans were for the money.

The meeting also included the announcement of a milestone hit by the Watkins Glen State Park as they reached over one million visitors last year.