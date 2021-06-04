Member of New York State Assembly speaks on unemployment

WETM – Federal Pandemic Unemployment compensation is still providing an additional $300 per week. But some local officials think the handout of the additional $300 should come to an end in New York State.

The United States has started opening back up as more Americans are getting vaccinated. This is leading some states to end the handouts of the additional money to motivate people to go back to work. New York State Assembly Member, Phil Palmesano, shared his thoughts on if New York State should follow suit and end the additional federal benefits. “We need to incentivize work not incentivize unemployment, and that’s what we’ve done. I mean early on it was helpful. [Especially] given when we were in the midst of the middle of this last year, but there’s no longer a need for that to happen. There are jobs here for people right now.”

Palmesano also stated that the extra unemployment benefits add an incentive for people to stay on unemployment instead of getting back to work and there are jobs available for people right now in the Twin Tiers.