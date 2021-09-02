Members from Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield return home with 18 dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida

ACS puppies

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Animal Care Sanctuary, in partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation and 10 other animal shelters, braved the remnants of Hurricane Ida to return back to Pa. with 18 dogs, 10 of which were puppies.

Two members, Ashley and Becca, from the sanctuary travelled to Manassas, Virginia, early Wednesday morning, where they received the dogs and returned around midnight.

The dogs had been flown in on a plane from Tulsa, Oklahoma and had come from shelters in the south so that they could make space for more animals being displaced by the hurricane.

The dogs won’t be made available for adoption until next week at the earliest, as they have to be bathed, fixed, microchipped, vaccinated, and an array of other preparations. Animal Care Sanctuary encourages those looking to adopt one of the dogs, that they keep an eye out on their website.

To help out the animals, and the sanctuary, you are able to donate to Animal Care Sanctuary on their website https://www.animalcaresanctuary.org/donate/ or check out their Amazon Kennel Wishlist.

