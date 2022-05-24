(WETM) — The following parades, events, and observances will be held in the area during this upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The list will be updated with events as more information is released. If you see an event that’s not listed, send us a message so the list can be updated.

Parades May 30th

Elmira – Starts at 9:30 – Lineup at Park Place next to Elmira College, Turning left onto Roe Ave. Proceed on Roe turning right on Davis St. stay on Davis to the entrance to Woodlawn National Cemetery.

Elmira Heights – 11:00 — Assemble on Oakwood Ave. Turn right onto 13th St.

Horseheads Parade Route – 2:00 p.m. – Assemble on W. Broad St. Turn right onto Grand Central Ave. Follow Grand Central Ave. turn left onto Sayre St. The parade turns left onto S. Main St. The parade turns right onto Old Ithaca Rd. to The American Legion.

Painted Post – 10:00 a.m. – Painted Post Fire Department, the event will end with a Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Celebration at the fire station.

Hornell Parade Route – 9:30 a.m. – Assemble on Bank St. Turn right onto Main Street. The parade goes to Burger King. Ceremony to follow in Veterans Park.

Avoca – Lineup at 9:30 a.m. starts at 10:00 – Haines Air Strip, Carrington St. Avoca N.Y. Confirmation is needed for line-up preparations. Contact Roger Briggs at 607-566-2280 or Marcia Rowe Smalt at 607-566-2111

Millerton Pa. – Lineup from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Millerton

Other Events

Horseheads – Cherry Grove Cemetary Observance Sunday, May 29 – 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Woodlawn National Cemetary – Looking for volunteers to place flags on the headstones at Woodlawn National Cemetery this Friday, May 27. Contact 607-738-4762 for more info.

Corning – Memorial Day Picnic, 65 Glen Ave, Corning, NY – May 30th, 1 p.m.

Elmira – Eldridge Park, The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the National Vietnam Memorial, will be on display at Eldridge Park in Elmira. Wed, Jun 29, 4 PM – Mon, Jul 4, 4 PM