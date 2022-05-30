MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – Towns, cities, and villages across the Twin Tiers commemorated Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies on Monday. For many, this marked the return of the celebrations after they were shuttered for two years due to the pandemic.

In Millerton, Pennsylvania, organizers said the 50-year-old parade had over 50 people participate. And, unlike some other communities, Millerton continued its tradition last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said.

The Millerton celebration—the largest in the town’s history—featured tractors, kids on bikes, ponies, search and rescue dogs, and eventually ended at Houser Park for a Memorial Day service. The live stream is available on the town’s Memorial Day Facebook page.

Other towns across the Southern Tier showed their support and remembrance of local fallen heroes, as well. At the Elmira Parade, City Councilman Brent Stermer said, “It was so wonderful to see so many people out, post-pandemic, just having a good time… things returning to normal which is really nice.”

That sentiment was shared in the Town of Southport, as well. The town held a memorial day service at Fitzsimmons Cemetery and saw several veterans groups in attendance. At the event, the flag at the cemetery’s veterans memorial was put to half-mast, and a ceremonial wreath was placed at the foot of the memorial.

Joseph Roman, Town Supervisor of the Town of Southport expressed his gratitude to those that attended. “It’s really nice to see, there were a lot of people out here today for this event in support of our military, past, and present. It’s just a nice day to remember for those who have given so much for our country”.

In Painted Post, the parade returned for the first time since 2019. The event was hosted by the Painted Post-fire Department and remembered the military and members of the Fire Department who have passed. The parade passed through the center of town and was attended by members all throughout the area.

Members of the Corning-Painted Post High School marching band led the parade and performed the national anthem. Painted Post Fire Department President Dr. Edward A. Franklin Jr. thanked everyone who attended, and said, “This is the first in-person event that we’ve been able to have since 2019, and we’re delighted to have members of the community back to the fire department”.