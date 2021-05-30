WELLSBORO, PA (WETM) – The Canyon Pilots Association Memorial Day Weekend All-You-Can-Eat Fly-In Breakfast is today at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport. The event is open to the public and will be held rain or shine.

In 2020, both the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend fly-in breakfasts were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilots in various types of full-size aircraft will fly to the airport for breakfast if the weather permits.

“People who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and, as soon as they finish eating, to join family members and friends outdoors to watch airplanes land and take off while they chat,” said Freeman.

“We are asking people to social distance while eating breakfast and to wear masks and social distance outdoor,” said Freeman.

On the menu are ham, eggs, buckwheat pancakes, coffee, and orange juice. Requested is a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for youngsters ages 3 to 8 years old. Children 2 and under will be admitted free.

During breakfast, visitors can try out the airport’s Redbird TD-2 flight simulator for free in the terminal. Software for all public airports in the United States, including the Wellsboro airport is installed on the simulator. It can be configured as a simple single-engine airplane up to a complex, high-performance aircraft.

Members of the Canyon Country Ultralight Club will assist with the breakfast and have a display of ultralight aircraft outdoors.

The Mountain Modelaires will display radio-controlled airplanes and helicopters and will be giving away free foam gliders to youngsters eight to twelve to assemble at home as long as supplies last.