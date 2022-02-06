Memorial food drive for local activist to begin Valentine’s Day

Liz Terwilliger and Bill “Scooter” Snyder III collecting food for Feed the Bus for CHOP during Riverfest

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A food drive in Bradford County is being set up in memory of a local activist to the area.

Bill Snyder III was a local activist who was a strong supporter of Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP), unfortunately, Snyder died in January from complications of epilepsy.

Snyder, or Scooter to his friends, had the food drive planned with the help of Liz Terwilliger before his death, she found it fitting to continue the drive, but make it in his memory.

“Dani Ruff, of CHOP, identified the winter months as being their slowest donation time.” Terwilliger said, “So Bill wanted to hold a February food drive to help them out. We were planning it, when he passed,” she said, “I wanted to carry on with it because it was so important to Bill.”

Scooter’s Food Drive will begin Feb. 14, with donations being made available at participating businesses through March 18.

Drop boxes will be delivered to the businesses for community members to put their donations in, so far the following businesses will be participating:

Jones’ Store in Warren Center, Pa.

Friendship Star Quilt Shop and FWF Wellness in Sayre, Pa.

Oalmer Manufactured Homes in Waverly, N.Y.

Ad Graphics in Milan, Pa.

Western Alliance Emergency Services in Troy, Pa.

The Hair Mill and Wysox Merchant Center in Wysox, Pa.

On March 19, volunteers will collect the donated items and deliver them to CHOP for distribution to those in need.

“Bill had a list of people that he wanted to memorialize with a food drive,” said Terwilliger, “now we will hold this one for him.”

If a business or organization would like to be a donation drop-off site or if anyone would like to volunteer to help with Scooter’s Food Drive, contact Liz Terwilliger at 570-731-0822 or email liz@lizterwilligerforcongress.com.