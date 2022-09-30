ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A memorial ceremony was held for Darnell “Doc” Wilson Sr. at his favorite fishing spot on Madison Ave. Bridge in Elmira.

Many people gathered on the bridge to celebrate Doc’s life, including his friends and family. At the memorial, members of the community released balloons from the spot where thousands have seen him fish on Madison Ave. Bridge. His obituary says that Doc was often called “The Fishing Legend of Elmira”.

From Elmira, Wilson, Sr. was 66 years old at the time of his passing. A funeral Service was held on September 29th at the Monumental Baptist Church. Doc’s sister, Barbra Shepard, said that his service was attended by over 150 people including family members and the Elmira community.

Shepard was thankful to all those that attended. “It was just awesome to see how many people came to honor him, and how well he’s known and the high regard people hold him in. We all admire the way you lived you’re life and you are loved by all. Gonna miss you, fly high brother.”