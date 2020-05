ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An active one pot meth lab was discovered in Ithaca on Saturday morning.

Ithaca Police was dispatched to a suspicious back pack located on the railroad bridge behind Agway, in the 200 block of South Fulton Street. Officers examined the bag and discovered it to be an active one pot meth lab.

The Ithaca Police Department released the following press release on Saturday: