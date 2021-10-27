Meth-making materials found in Schuyler County forest

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Conservation found methamphetamine-making materials in a forest in Schuyler County earlier this month.

On October 13, the DEC conducted a meth-dump detail across several counties. The detail focused on Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben Tioga and Seneca Counties.

Environmental Conservation Officers found materials at the Coon Hollow State Forest in Schuyler County. According to the DEC, a hydrogen chloride (HCI) gas generator was found among the materials.

A New York State Police hazmat team removed the materials. The investigation is ongoing

The DEC was assisted by State Police, Chemung County Sherriff’s Office, Elmira Heights Police Department, Horseheads Police Department, and the West Elmira Police Department.

The DEC also is reminding residents that illegal meth-making materials unlawfully dumped outdoors can pose a tremendous risk to the public, wildlife, and the environment. Unsuspecting individuals or animals that come across the material can be severely injured or even killed.