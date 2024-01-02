ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the first actions taken by the newly sworn-in Elmira City Council for 2024 was the reappointment of City Manager Michael Collins and other department officials on Monday.

On Monday, Jan. 1, the Elmira City Council held its first meeting of the year at the Clemens Center with members of the public in attendance watching as the ceremony took place on stage.

Collins, along with numerous others up on stage, was sworn in and will be serving his third, four-year, term after being appointed in a 7-0 vote by the new city council.

Collins is expected to make more than $140,000 in 2024 after numbers obtained by 18 News from the City of Elmira show that Collins made $143,633.10 in 2023 and $139,449.70 in 2022. Comparitaly the median income in the City of Elmira for 2022 was $41,073, according to information from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Data going back to 2019 shows that the city manager position had a nearly $4,000 salary increase each year leading up to 2023. According to the 2024 proposed city budget, Collins is expected to make $147,942.09, this number is not final, as it hasn’t been officially voted on by the city council.

Public comment for the proposed budget will be held on Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the City Council Chamber at 317 E. Church St. Following the public comment, a date will be set to vote on passing the budget.