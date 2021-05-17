Midnight curfew for outdoor dining expires today

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The midnight outdoor dining curfew is no more! This is yet another step towards complete reopening when the indoor dining curfew goes away at the end of this month. While this is great news, local restaurants are still struggling over another hurdle – to find the staff to work these extended hours once again!

“Realistically what we are seeing locally in the region is that alot of restaurants still are struggling with having enough staffing to be able to open for extended hours. We are seeing alot of restaurants that are normally lunch and dinner establishments who are open for dinner only just because they can’t get enough cooks, enough wait service. They just don’t have the staffing options right now,” said President and CEO of the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce Kamala Keeley.

Keeley adivises local restaurants that just because you are able to reopen to think about what works best for your business and that it may be smarter to actually go slow and grow into a full service establishment once again.