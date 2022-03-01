Mild temperatures today with active weather returning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 1ST: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 1ST: 20°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:58 PM

Mild temperatures return today with highs reaching the mid and upper 40s. This increase in temperatures comes with building clouds this morning. Clouds are on the increase today as a warm front enters our area. During the afternoon, a cold front moves in bringing rain showers and then a transition to some snow showers as temperatures drop. These showers will be on the lighter side. Shower chances hold through the evening. Our cold front exits early overnight with a northwest wind behind it ushering in stray lake-effect snow showers and flurries throughout the overnight. Drier weather returns for most of Wednesday but we stay generally cloudy. Temperatures remain above average with highs in the mid 40s on Wednesday. Our next area of low pressure moves in Wednesday night and brings more snow showers. Accumulation from these snow showers ranges from 1-2 inches. The higher accumulations would be in higher elevations and the typical lake-effect zones such as portions of Steuben county and the Finger Lakes Region.

Some snow showers linger into Thursday morning, otherwise, it will be a dry day with some breaks in the clouds. Friday is another quiet weather day with clouds on the increase but dry weather. Temperatures Thursday and Friday are into the 30s for highs.

Active weather returns for the weekend as another area of low pressure brings shower chances both days. This area of low pressure also brings a warm-up with highs in the 40s on Saturday and into the 50s Sunday and Monday. Rain and snow shower chances start Saturday with all rain Sunday. Shower chances hold for Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. LATE DAY RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

​​FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter