Millerton business damaged by early morning fire

MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – A fire damaged a local Tioga County business early Monday morning in Millerton.

According to First News Now, just before 3:28 a.m, the Millerton and Daggett (Big Elm) fire departments responded to Draper Supply on the 5200 block of Main Street for a reported structure fire.

A second alarm was dispatched after flames could be seen coming from the front of the building, drawing fire departments from Pine City, Webb Mills, Lawrenceville, and Tioga.

Route 328 was closed down by 3:40 a.m. and the fire was contained within thirty minutes. Fire departments were cleared to return between 5″42 a.m. and 6:33 a.m.

First News Now reports that the business suffered fire, smoke, and water damage to the front area of the store. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.