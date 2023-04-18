ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Milling and paving will start on two roads in the City of Elmira next week.

According to a Facebook post made by the City of Elmira, milling will start on North Main Street from Water Street to Second Street and on Church Street from North Main Street to Guinnip Avenue on Monday, April 24. Milling will continue until May 3. Paving will happen from May 8 through May 16, weather permitting.

Businesses will remain open during milling and paving, but traffic will not be able to access the portions of the road being worked on. Foot traffic will still be allowed in these areas. These portions of North Main Street and Church Street will reopen for vehicle traffic during the period between milling and paving.

Residents and businesses affected by the milling and paving will receive notices before the work begins. The Department of Public Work is requesting for vehicles to be off of the road and out of driveways before 6 a.m. on the day each area will be milled or paved.

If you have any questions, you can call the Elmira Department of Public Works at (607)-737-5750.