ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Motorists traveling along Grand Central Avenue in Elmira Heights and Horseheads over the next two weeks should be prepared for delays.

Milling began on Grand Central between the Village of Elmira Heights and the Village of Horseheads on Monday, Aug. 7. According to the Chemung County Department of Public Works, milling is expected to be finished by the end of the week.

Paving on the milled portion of the road is scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 21. Paving could be delayed if there is inclement weather.

The portion of Grand Central under construction will be reduced to one lane during milling and paving. Motorists should drive with caution through this area.