MILLPORT. N.Y. (WETM) – Millport residents will be under a boil water advisory for a couple of more days, according to the Mayor, though the leak in the water system has been fixed.

Mayor Mike Damon said that the leak that sprung in the water system on Oct. 19 has been found and repaired. He explained that the leak stemmed from a fire the same morning.

A tanker truck drew thousands of gallons of water to put out the blaze, but Damon said when the water was shut off, all the water being drawn got backed up with no place to go, springing a leak in a weak pipe.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until the Village has two consecutive days of clean water testing.