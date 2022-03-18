VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport man has been arrested for two different assault incidents several months apart in which police said he choked someone and prevented them from calling 911.

Lee Wolf, 37, was arrested by New York State Police out of Horseheads on March 16 around 5:00 p.m. According to the reports, the arrests stem from two separate incidents. In the first incident, reported on November 5, 2021, Wolf allegedly assaulted a person and violated a protection order by having physical contact with them.

In the second incident, which was reported on February 19, 2022, Wolf allegedly assaulted a person, choked them, prevented them from calling police and damaged property. 18 News has reached out to NYSP for more information and is waiting to hear back. State Police didn’t immediately confirm whether the two incidents were connected.

For the November incident, Wolf was charged with 3rd-degree Assault (a class-A misdemeanor) and 1st-degree Criminal Contempt (a class-E felony). For the February case, Wolf was then charged with 3rd-degree Assault, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing/Applying Pressure, Criminal Mischief with Intent to Damage Property, and 4th-degree Criminal Mischief – Preventing an Emergency Call. The arrest reports said Wolf was released on his own recognizance.