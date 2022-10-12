MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Millport man has been arrested on assault charges for the third time in the last year, according to New York State Police.

Lee Wolf, 38, was arrested after a domestic incident that occurred on Monday, October 10 at approximately 4 p.m, according to NYSP.

NYSP said that the victim will need to have surgery to repair the damage inflicted by Wolf. He was charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, and Aggravated Criminal Contempt, a Class D Felony. He is currently being held in the Chemung County Jail.

This is the third time that Wolf has been charged with assault in the past year, after arrests in November 2021 and February 2022.

During prior incidents, NYSP said that Wolf assaulted a person who had an order of protection against him in November 2021, and assaulted a person, choked them, prevented them from calling the police, and damaged property in February 2022.

Wolf was also indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for causing $1,500 worth of damage to a vehicle owned by a person who had an order of protection against him in April 2022.