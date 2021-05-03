Millport man charged with grand larceny for stolen gun

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Steven A. Root, 29, of the Village of Millport was taken into custody for Grand larceny in the 4th degree.

The investigation first began on April 23, after a shotgun was reported stolen from the Village of Millport. Root was listed as a suspect of the theft. As deputies searched hotels in the Horseheads and Big flats during the Take Back The Streets initiative, Root was found as a passenger inside of a vehicle in the area.

Since then Root was charged with theft of the gun. Although Root was charged, he has been released with an appearance ticket and set to appear in the Town of Veteran court at a later date.