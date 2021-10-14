Millport man sentenced for child porn; faced 37 counts of child sex abuse

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

John Carling, 47, was sentenced to 210 months by U.S. District Judge David Larimer on Thursday.

Court documents said that Carling and his wife, Darlene, convinced a 16-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts with them and photographed the acts. Carling transferred and saved the images on his tablet.

Carling also supplied the minor with marijuana and alcohol before the sexual encounters.

He was previously convicted in 1999 of a sexual offense and will be required to register as a sex offender under federal law.

Carling pled guilty to the charges in June 2021. Charges remain pending against Darlene Carling.

He and his wife were originally arrested in 2019, and together they faced 75 counts of sexually abusing a child.

According to court documents at the time, the first recorded act was on October 28, 2019. The documents described the child “engaging in oral sexual conduct”, “influencing (the child) to allow the taking of a photograph showing (the child) engaging in oral sexual conduct, “and “taking of a photograph showing the lewd exhibiting of (the child’s) genitals.”

Charges also included selling methamphetamine in 2019.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Special Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, acting under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, and New York State Police, Horsehead Barracks, acting under the direction of Major Barry Chase.