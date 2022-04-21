ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport woman with a history of theft-related charges has been arrested for allegedly cashing checks she didn’t own at a local credit union last fall.

Michelle Simons, 22, was arrested by New York State Police out of Horseheads on April 20 in connection to the theft that allegedly happened in late September 2021. According to police, Simons allegedly had checks that didn’t belong to her and cashed them at a local credit union.

She was charged for three counts of 2nd-degree Possession of Forged Instrument (a class-D felony) and released with an appearance ticket. However, NYSP said that more possible charges are pending.

Simons was previously indicted in March 2022 for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 from the Visions Federal Credit Union in Elmira over the course of several days in August 2021. She was also featured twice on Twin Tiers Most Wanted for failure to appear in court and possession of stolen property.