ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Mimi’s Lounge in Elmira will be presenting a check to the Elmira Animal Shelter from a fundraiser that was held back in June.

The fundraiser raised $24,000 for the animal shelter, which was accepted by the Elmira City Council in December to go towards making improvements at the shelter. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 4:30 p.m., and all are invited to attend.

The fundraiser was a raffle that included three different prizes. Tickets sold for $5 each or five for $20. The Elmira City Council expresses gratitude to the local sponsors, volunteers and attendees of the fundraiser benefit who made it possible.