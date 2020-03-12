1  of  2
Local Events Canceled or Postponed Due to the Coronavirus
Minier’s supermarket among many local stores preparing for Coronavirus scares

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- For over 140 years Minier’s has been serving the community and when health scares like the Coronavirus become real, people start to ‘panic shop’, emptying the shelves of supermarkets across the area.

So far the shelves of Minier’s are becoming scarce in the toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipe sections.

Health officials continue to tell the community to remain calm but stay cautious by keeping these products stocked up in their homes.

Minier’s owner, Paul Minier, said: “We will continue to keep ordering more toilet paper and other essentials but we are fully stocked when it comes to cleaning supplies.”

