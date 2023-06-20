Police were on the scene examining a minivan’s broken window after a reported shooting on Elmira’s southside. June 20, 2023

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police were on the scene of a reported shooting on Elmira’s southside Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of shots fired were called out just before 1:00 p.m. on June 20, 2023 near the intersection of Walnut and W. Hudson on Elmira’s southside.

According to a reporter on the scene, several police vehicles were at the scene and officers were examining a broken window on the back of someone’s minivan.

Details on the incident are extremely limited. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.