Minor injuries reported after motor vehicle accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident in the City of Elmira early Monday morning.

Calls first coming through the scanners around 7:00 AM for an accident on the corner of East Church Street and Washington Street.

Elmira police and fire departments responding to the accident as well as Erway Ambulance.

Our reporter on the scene spoke with an Elmira police officer who confirmed one individual was taken away by ambulance for minor injuries.

This is a developing story so stick with 18 News as we bring you the latest details.