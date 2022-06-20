WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — This weekend Regan Regina, a Wellsboro Area High School graduate, was crowned as the 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen.

Regina was awarded a $1,500 scholarship and, as Miss Wellsboro was named Miss Congeniality by vote of the other queen candidates and awarded a $500 scholarship.

“When I was named Laurel Queen, I was super excited. Eighteen years ago, I attended my first Laurel Festival Parade when I was only nine days old. I was supposed to be born on Saturday, June 19, 2004, the day of the parade, but arrived on Thursday, June 10. My middle name is Laurel for the festival, which has always been a super big event for my family and me. I haven’t missed it once in the past 18 years.” said Regina.

“Being chosen to represent Wellsboro Area High School by faculty and staff was amazing.” Regina continued. “That was my dream for the last 13 years. I wanted to be a queen candidate so I could experience what being a contestant was like. After being named Miss Wellsboro, I thought it would be neat if I won queen.”

First runner-up Miss Central Mountain Ashley Rich was awarded a $1,500 scholarship and second runner-up Miss Montoursville Ruby Muse, a $1,000 scholarship.

The coronation was held on June 18, at the Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center for the Performing Arts in Wellsboro. This year was the 80th anniversary of the festival.

For information about upcoming events in Wellsboro, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 570-724-1926 or visit the chamber website at www.wellsboropa.com.