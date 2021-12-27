Missing Bradford County woman located safe

TOWANDA, Pa. (WBRE/WETM) – Beverly Lerch, who was reported missing in Towanda, has been safely located, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to police, the 80-year-old Lerch was last seen around 9:00 Sunday morning in the 300 block of North 4th Street, Towanda Borough.

State Police did not disclose where Lerch was found.





According to police, Lerch was believed to be driving a 2018 red Lincoln MKC SUV with Maryland tag. Police believed that Lerch may have been confused and that she was at special risk of harm or injury prior to her safe return.

Signs across Pennsylvania highways were seen as early as late Sunday afternoon with information on Lerch.