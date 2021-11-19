Missing elderly man reported in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are searching for a missing elderly man in Chemung County.

According to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, John Kaysa was last seen at his home on Nov. 16 at about 10:30 a.m. and was reported missing on Thursday.

Kaysa, 78, is possibly driving a gray-colored 2014 Honda CRV with a license plate number of AEL8426.

The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse has not yet issued an official Silver Alert for Kaysa.

Anyone with information on Kaysa’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.