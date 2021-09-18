Missing person reported in Bradford County

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – On September 17, 2021, Zachary James Toth of Metuchen, NJ, was reported missing to the Pennsylvania State Police by a family member.

Toth is described as a white male, approximately 5’09” tall and around 220lbs, and had been staying at a residence in Wysox, Pa. for several months.

He was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 14, by his family around 11:40 a.m., and is believed he left the residence on Sept. 14, between 11:40 and 4:30 p.m.

Toth has not been in contact with his family since that time, he may be traveling back to Metuchen, NJ area by unknown means.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Zachary Toth, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda, at 570-265-2186 and reference incident number PA2021-1270567.

