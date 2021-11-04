Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert canceled in Tioga County

TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office has canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for 63-year-old Peggy Harrell.

According to the alert, the 63-year-old has dementia and may have been in need of medical attention.

The alert was issued at 3:42 p.m. and canceled at 4:02 p.m. by the Sheriff’s Office. Information on where Harrell may have been found and her condition were not immediately released.

She was last seen on Waverly Road in the town of Tioga, Tioga County at 12:15 PM on Thursday, November 4. Peggy was driving a 2008 orange Saturn Vue with New York registration HVG-2950.