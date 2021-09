MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – A missing vulnerable Bradford County man has been found safe on Monday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police reported Stanley Seiber, 79, missing early Monday evening. Police say he was last seen on Spruce Drive in Millerton driving a gray 2008 Ford Crown Victoria.

State Police tweeted around 9:30 p.m. that Seiber was found safe and thanked the public for their assistance.

It is not known who found Seiber and what condition he was in when located.